COVID 19: Steps to register for vaccination if you are above 18

CoWIN website: Go to the website and click on the yellow tab on the homepage to sign yourself in. Enter your phone number and the OTP for verification. You will then be directed to the registration page.





Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app: Open the app and click on the CoWin tab. Select "vaccination registration" and then enter your phone number. You'll receive an OTP. Enter it to verify your number and you will then be directed to the registration page.





















On Wednesday morning, Aarogya Setu, Government's mobile application for contact tracing and Adissemination of medical advisories to contain spread of Covid, tweeted: "Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Government centers and Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus."





Government has already clarified that there will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase.





"Only self registration and advance appointments for people between 18 to 45 years of age. No walk in allowed," government had said.





In phase 3 of the vaccination drive, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Government of India (GoI) and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to the State government and in the open market.





All vaccination would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocols such as being captured on CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms.



