Woman raped by catering team at wedding in UP

Agra :

The woman, in her early thirties, was left unconscious after the assault and went to a police outpost when she regained consciousness, according to the complaint.





Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta said, "She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment."





A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by her husband.





The SP said that the matter was under investigation and the accused would be arrested soon.