Telangana's daily Covid count jumps to over 10K

Hyderabad :

The state saw 10,122 infections, the biggest single-day spike so far. The previous highest single-day tally was 8,126 on April 24.

In what is seen as a disturbing trend, the tally crossed 10,000 mark despite relatively low number of tests conducted. The authorities tested 99,638 samples during the 24-hour period ending 8 p.m. on Monday. Last week, the number of daily tests had crossed 1.20 lakh mark.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,11,905.

The period also saw 52 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll so far. The cumulative death toll mounted to 2,094.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.50 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The number of active cases jumped to 69,221. A total of 6,446 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,590.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 82.68 per cent against the national average of 82.5 per cent.

The health authorities tested 99,638 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.26 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,40,309.

For a second consecutive day, Greater Hyderabad reported over 1,400 cases while several districts witnessed a big spike in daily cases.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts adjoining Hyderabad reported 751 and 621 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, only four reported cases in double digits. Warangal Urban saw 653 new cases, a huge jump from 329 the previous day.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw 498 new cases followed by 469 in Nalgonda, 424 in Khammam, 369 in Karimnagar, 303 in Suryapet, 281 in Vikarabad, 279 in Kamareddy, 278 in Yadadri Bhongir, 262 in Sangareddy, 257 in Nagarkurnool, 233 in Warangal Rural, 230 in Siddipet, 229 in Medak and 225 in Rajanna Sircilla.