India reports 3.23L Covid cases, 2,771 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi :

The total cases till now are 1,76,36,307 and recoveries are 1,45,56,209 while death toll has gone up to 1,97,894.

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 14.5 cr mark till Monday. Also, the country administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses on a single day on Monday. with this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 14,50,85,911 as per the 8 p.m. provisional report by the health ministry.

These include 93,23,439 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 60,59,065 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,21,00,254 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 64,11,024 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,92,77,949 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 26,78,151 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,05,37,922 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 86,98,107 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

The top five states which have contributed to India's total daily tally include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi.