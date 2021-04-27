Yogi govt to provide free Remdesivir to Covid stricken

Lucknow :

However, the private hospitals will have to procure this drug from the manufacturing companies and the market itself.

In case, Remdesivir is not available in private hospitals and it is essential for the survival of any patient, then on the basis of the prescription issued by the hospital, the district magistrate and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) can provide this life-saving drug for the concerned patient.

Orders in this regard have been issued by the department of health and family welfare.

The chief minister has also ordered that adequate vials of Remdesivir should be made available to various districts as per the demand. If required, private hospitals should also be provided Remdesivir at fixed rates.

To curb the illegal sale of essential drugs amid the rising corona virus infections in the state, the chief minister has said that the National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against people who are involved in black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines.

Yogi Adityanath also asked the officials to ensure that there is no wastage of vaccines.

Stating that the survival of the patient is the priority of the government, he said, "Do the testing before providing Remdesivir or other life-saving drugs to the patients, so that no negative reaction takes place in patient's body."

The government spokesman , meanwhile, said that Remdesivir will be supplied by Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd at all the government and private hospitals and medical colleges.

Every day, one Remdesivir vial will be given to patients of non-invasive ventilation beds of private and government hospitals and medical colleges.

At present, around 5,500 patients are being given this injection on a daily basis. The distribution of this injection is being made through Director General, Medical Education and Training, and Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.

Remdesivir will be only given to patients who are admitted at the hospital and on the basis of the doctor's prescription.

The state Medical Colleges will also make arrangements to ensure the availability of the Remdesivir to the patients. Remdesivir vials will be provided every day to hospitals having L-2 COVID beds.

Each district of Uttar Pradesh will be given 1,800 vials of Remdesivir for an emergency situation. These vials will be given to patients at the fixed rates so that the life of a person can be saved.

The state government has given strict instructions to make sure that Covid patients get all the medicines on an immediate basis.