Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 2 tonnes of liquid oxygen

New Delhi :

The official asserted that they are in a “better situation” as compared to ''the last few days'' when the hospital in central Delhi faced a crisis due to severe shortage of the life-saving gas. The hospital said it has 6000 cubic metres of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours. ''We received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at 6 am on April 27. Yesterday, we had received a tanker carrying 10 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. We are in a better situation as compared to the last few days and we hope this continues,'' said the official.





The hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic metres per day.





It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its “sickest” patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.