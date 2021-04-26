Two militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested

Srinagar :

Two militant associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and two grenades were recovered from them, police said on Monday.





Acting on a specific input, the police arrested two militant associates of the proscribed terror outfit at Boniyar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police spokesman said.





He identified them as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo, a resident of Nambla Uri, and Akhtar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Barmnate Boniyar.





Incriminating material and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.





During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested duo were involved in trading, smuggling and arranging of arms and ammunition for the outfit, he said.





A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman added.