Man gets 20-years RI for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old girl

Hyderabad :

A 48-year-old lorry driver was on Monday sentenced to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment by a local court for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in December 2020.





The court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the man.





The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Suneetha Kunchala, found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to 20 years RI.





The prosecution case was that the man, who was the girl's neighbour, took the child to his residence on December 11 2020 when her parents had gone out for work and sexually assaulted her.





The girl's parents later filed a complaint with the police after she narrated the incident to her mother. A case was registered and the man was subsequently arrested.