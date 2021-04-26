Telangana logs 6,551 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths push toll past 2k mark

Hyderabad :

The total number of cases now stands at over 4.01 lakh while the toll rose to 2,042.





Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1418, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (554) and Ranga reddy (482), a government bulletin said on Monday providing details as of 8 PM on April 25.





The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,01,783 while with 3804 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,34,144.





The state has 65,597 active cases and over 73 thousand samples were tested on Sunday.





Cumulatively, over 1.25 crore samples have been tested.





The samples tested per million population was over 3.37 lakh, the bulletin said.





The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.





The recovery rate in Telangana was 83.16 per cent, while it was 82.6 per cent in the country.





The state has 282 active micro containment zones.





According to a separate release, over 35.71 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over five lakh got their second shot also as of April 25.