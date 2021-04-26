Mon, Apr 26, 2021

Maha: 4,211 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 46 more deaths

Published: Apr 26,202109:43 AM by PTI

With the addition of4,211 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 4,50,587, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

File Photo
Mumbai:
The virus also claimed the lives of 46 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 7,278, he said. 

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.62 per cent, he added. 

The details of recovered patients and active cases were not provided by the district administration. 

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 78,336, while the death toll is 1,476, another official said.

