Telangana to recruit 755 healthcare workers in 5 days

Hyderabad :

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken the decision to appoint adequate staff in 114 hospitals to bring proper and quality medical care to the people.





He issued the orders in this regard.





The CM sanctioned 755 posts including 144 doctors, 527 nurses and 84 lab technicians. This will have a financial burden of Rs 9.02 crore on the state's exchequer.





He instructed the District Collectors to organise a special recruitment drive due to the emergency situation, conduct interviews, and finish the appointment process in five days.