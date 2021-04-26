551 O2 generation plants to come up at govt hosps through PM Cares Fund

New Delhi :

The PMO said on Sunday that the PM Cares Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for their installation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing these plants should be made functional as soonas possible.





He said these plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level. These dedicated plants will be established in identified government hospitals in district headquarters in various states and union territories, and their procurement will be done through the Health and Family Welfare ministry. The PM Cares Fund had earlier this year allocated Rs 201.58 crore for installation of additional 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants inside public health facilities in the country, the PMO noted. It said the basic aim behind establishing PSA oxygen plants at government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility.





Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day-to-day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district.