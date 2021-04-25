Delhi customs air cargo clears consignments of oxygen concentrators on priority

New Delhi :





Appreciating the CBIC, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted: “To facilitate clearance of COVID-19 materials so required to fight the virus is the need of the hour. Critical in the fight against the pandemic. Keep the good work going.” The government on Saturday waived customs duty on import of Covid vaccines as well as medical grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battled its worst health crisis with a "tsunami" of infections setting a new world record for cases. In a review meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also directed the Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick custom clearance of such equipment.

The government has directed customs officials to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in the treatment of COVID-19, on the highest priority. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a tweet stated: "Air Cargo Customs, @Delhicustoms working 24*7 to facilitate clearance of COVID19 material. Seven consignments of oxygen concentrators and five consignments of pulse oxymeters cleared on priority."