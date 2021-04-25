PM Modi condoles demise of classical vocalist Pandit Rajan Mishra

New Delhi :

Expressing his condolences, Modi noted that Mishra, a renowned singer of the Banaras Gharana, had left an indelible mark in classical singing.





Mishra died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 70.





Mishra, one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki along with his brother Sajan Mishra, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI.