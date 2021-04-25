Sun, Apr 25, 2021

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

Published: Apr 25,202109:34 PM by PTI

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

File Photo
Kolkata:
The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

At least 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,44,209 in the state.

The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.

Altogether 55,600 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Saturday.

