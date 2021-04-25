Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

Kolkata :

The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.





At least 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,44,209 in the state.





The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.





Altogether 55,600 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Saturday.