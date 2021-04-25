COVID-19: UP reports 208 deaths, 35,614 new cases

Lucknow :

The state had on Saturday recorded 223 new COVID-19 deaths and 38,055 fresh coronavirus cases -- the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.





Of the 208 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Kanpur recorded the highest (19), followed by Varanasi (15), Lucknow (14), Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), Allahabad and Ghaziabad (10 each), the statement said.





Of the 35,614 new COVID-19 cases, Lucknow recorded 5,187 fresh cases followed by Kanpur (2,153), Varanasi (2,057), Meerut (1,625), Allahabad (1,395), Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,310), Bareilly (1,084) and Jhansi (1,021).





In the last 24 hours, as many as 25,633 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state. Overall 7,77,844 patients have recovered in the state so far, it said.





The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,97,616, the statement said.





More than 2.29 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the statement said, adding over 3.97 crore samples have been tested in the state so far.