Centre discriminating against Bihar in Covid support: Tejashwi

Patna :

"Due to the high density, the Covid infection rate is extremely high in Bihar. Moreover, the basic health infrastructure has completely crumbled in the state. We have learnt that the Central government has slashed the quota of oxygen, vaccine doses, as well as the life-saving drugs like Remdesivir for Bihar.





"It is extremely unfortunate to see that though the state has a double-engine government, yet the Centre is partial to it," he said.





"I want to appeal to all the NDA leaders to keep aside the party line and demand the appropriate rights of the state. It is our responsibility to save the lives of the common people and ensure that no one would die due to the unavailability of medicines or oxygen," the RJD leader said.





"Keeping in view, the area and population of Bihar, which is 5 to 6 times higher than that of Gujarat, Haryana and other states, why has the Centre not allocated medicines, oxygen, life saving drugs proportionately to the requirements of the state? Why is the Centre not clarifying it?" Tejashwi Yadav asked.





"Bihar has 2 ESIC hospitals in Bihta under Patna district and also in Muzaffarpur with each having a capacity of 500 beds. Why Nitish Kumar government has not opened it in accordance to their full capacities," he said.





"The NDA has 48 MPs representing Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Despite that they have no influence on the Narendra Modi government. They are good for nothing. CM Nitish Kumar is also a coward who does not have guts to raise voice against the Centre," the RJD leader added.