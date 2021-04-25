Yogi government to bear cost of treatment of Covid patients

Lucknow :

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that hospitals have been asked not to turn away patients.





"In case there are no beds available in government hospitals, the patients will be sent to a private hospital and the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment," he said.





According to a government release, the last rites of every Covid casualty will be done as per the religion of the patient and the state government will bear the cost.





Directives in this regard have been sent to officials in rural and urban areas in the state.