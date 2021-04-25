Lockdown extended in Delhi till May 3

New Delhi :

The situation is far from normal in Delhi due to which the Delhi government has extended the lockdown for another week.





"Çovid-19 has wreaked havoc in Delhi. A lot of deliberation has been done on extending the lockdown for another week. The lockdown has been imposed in Delhi till May 3, 5 a.m.," Kejriwal said.





"During the lockdown we saw that the infection rate has gone up to nearly 36 per cent... till date, we have not seen such an infection rate in Delhi. It has come down in the last two days, on Sunday it is nearly 29 per cent."