Home Ministry designates ITBP as nodal agency at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi

New Delhi :

The SPCCC was earlier shut down after the cases of COVID-19 were controlled here. However, now due to the second wave of the virus, it is likely to be made re operational in the two-three days.





According to ITBP sources, the border guarding force will operationalise the centre as soon as possible.





Necessary guidelines, the process of registration, admission, treatment and other requirements at the centre will be issued shortly.





Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be strictly followed in the admission of patients at (SPCCC) located at the Chhatarpur area of the national capital.





One of the largest COVID care centre equipped with 500 oxygen beds will be restarted in Delhi soon amid a surge in coronavirus cases, and border guarding force ITBP has been again entrusted to run it.





Delhi has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Over 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths were recorded on Wednesday amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.





Delhi on Saturday reported 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic.