Summer showers forecast in parts of Andhra over next four days

Amaravati :

It forecast similar weather in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.





"Thunderstorm with gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour along with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema," said a Met official on Wednesday's forecast.





According to the Met department, a north-south trough is currently running from Marathwada to south coastal Tamil Nadu and across north interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level.





"The cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked," said the official.





Since a few days, the southern state is recording a bit lower temperatures after some places witnessed rainfall.





On Friday, all the 16 monitoring stations recorded temperatures lower than 40 degrees Celsius. Anantapur recorded the highest temperature at 38.7 degrees celsius.