Facing criticism for not imposing lockdown: Goa CM

Panaji :

"I am facing a lot of criticism for not imposing a lockdown, from the opposition and from others. But lockdown is not a solution, as we have to keep economic activity ongoing else people will lose their jobs like last year and the State's revenue drops," Sawant said.





"Instead people should stay at home and not venture out unless necessary," the Chief Minister also said, in his address to the state on the occasion of his birthday.





Sawant also said that the state government was in the process of setting up an oxygen generation plant at Goa's top health facility, the Goa Medical College near Panaji.





"The plant will be made operational in 15 days," he added.



