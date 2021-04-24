Indian and French navies to conduct 3-day wargame in Arabian Sea from Sunday

New Delhi :

The Indian Navy will deploy guided missile stealth destroyer Kolkata, guided missile frigates Tarkash and Talwar, fleet support ship Deepak, a Kalvari-class submarine and a sleet of P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, they said.





The French Navy will be represented by aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle with Rafale-M fighter jets, E2C Hawkeye aircraft and helicopters Caiman M and Dauphin, the officials said.





The French Navy will also deploy Horizon-class air defence destroyer Chevalier Paul, Aquitaine-class multi-missions frigate Provence and command and supply ship Var, they added.





The Indian side will be led by Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet, while the French side will be headed by Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat, Commander Task Force 473.