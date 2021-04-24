Guj records 14,097 COVID-19 cases, 152 fatalities

Ahmedabad :

At least 6,479 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,67,972, he added. With this, the state's recovery rate stands at 76.38 per cent.





There are 1,07,594 active cases in the state, 396 of them in a critical condition.





With 5,683 new infections, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases, followed by Surat with 2,686, Vadodara with 701, Jamnagar with 639, Rajkot with 500, Mehsana with 430, Bhavnagar with 310 and Banaskantha with 291.





Surat reported the highest 28 deaths, followed by 25 casualties in Ahmedabad, 14 in Vadodara and 12 in Rajkot.





As per official data, 1,11,70,997 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, with 92,99,215 getting the first dose and 18,71,782 getting the second one.





The tally of infections in the adjoining Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli rose to 6,481 with 242 new cases, a local official said.





With 118 more patients getting discharged, the total of recovered cases went up to 4,443, he said, adding that four patients have died of the infection in the UT so far.





Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,81,737, new cases 14,097, death toll 6,171, discharged 3,67,972, active cases 1,07,594, people tested so far - figures not released.