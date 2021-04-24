CBI registers case against ex-Maha HM, searches several places

Mumbai :

The probe agency is carrying out searches at several locations here including the premises of Deshmukh, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader.





A CBI source related to the probe told IANS: "The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the corruption allegations against Deshmukh, and searches are underway at various places."





The source said that the agency has named Anil Deshmukh and several unknown others in the FIR.





The source said the the agency has registered a case under Section 7 of amended Prevention of Corruption Act read with section 120 B of IPC.





The source said that the agency is carrying out searches at the premises linked to Deshmukh and several others in Mumbai.





The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on April 6 after the Bombay High Court asked the agency to probe the allegations of bribery and misuse of office.





Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.