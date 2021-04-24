Rlys, IAF to reduce oxygen transportation time: Modi

New Delhi :

Chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of 11 states and union territories with maximum cases, Modi urged states to work as one and coordinate with one another to fulfil medical requirements, asserting that “if we work as one nation, there will not be any scarcity of resources”.





Modi said every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, irrespective of its destination, is stopped or gets stranded, a statement said. He asked states to take stringent measures against hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines and injections. He also called for making people continuously aware so that they do not indulge in panic buying. He also urged Chief Ministers to set up a high-level coordination committee to carry oxygen to different hospitals.





Ministry to airlift oxygen plants from Germany:





The Defence Ministry has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany, officials said on Friday. Each plant will have a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres per hour.