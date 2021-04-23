Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday

Amaravati :

At a high level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday, it was decided to clamp curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. across the state, observing closure of shops, restaurants and public places, with the exception of emergency services.





Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani said that pharmacies, labs, media personnel, fuel stations, cold storage facilities, and warehouses are exempt from curfew conditions. "Patients going to hospitals will not have to suffer on account of the curfew," he said.





In Friday's meeting, the Chief Minister advised the officials to decentralise rythu bazaars or farmers marketplaces, as done last year, and make them available at ward level.