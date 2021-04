Maha reports 66,836 COVID-19 cases, 773 deaths, 74,045 recoveries

Mumbai :

On Thursday, the state had reported 67,013 cases and 568 fatalities.





Out of 773 fatalities, 360 occurred in the last 48 hours and 224 last week, while remaining deaths had taken place before that, the department said.





After a long time, the number of recoveries exceeded new cases. As many as 74,045 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases to 34,04,792.





So active cases dropped from 6,99,858 on Thursday to 6,91,851.





Mumbai recorded 7,199 new cases and 72 fatalities, taking the case tally to 6,16,279 and the toll to 12,655.





With 2,77,610 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 2,51,88,266.





Currently, 41,88,266 people are in home quarantine, while 29,378 people are in institutional quarantine.





Maharashtra''s COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.81 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.52 per cent, the department said. The state''s positivity rate is 16.53 per cent, it said.





The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 16,968 cases and 180 deaths, taking the count of cases to 12,86,497 and toll to 22,364.





After Mumbai city, Raigad district reported 27 deaths followed by 22 in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and 16 in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in the division.





The Nashik division reported 9,101 cases. Nashik city reported 1,857 cases against 3,160 on Thursday. The rest of the Nashik district reported 1,558 cases, down from 2,509 on Thursday.





However, Ahmednagar district (2,664), Ahmednagar city (943), Jalgaon (1,158) and Nandurbar district (444) reported more COVID-19 cases compared to Thursday.





Out of 93 deaths in the division, 21 were from Nashik city followed by 20 in Nashik district, 18 in Ahmednagar city and 13 in Ahmednagar district and 10 in Jalgaon district.





The Pune division saw 13,220 fresh infections, including 4,536 in Pune city, 2,930 in Pune district and 2,397 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad city.





Out of 124 deaths in the division, 40 were in Solapur city, 17 in Solapur district and 37 in Satara district.





The Kolhapur division added 2,644 new cases.





Kolhapur division reported 36 deaths, 14 of which were reported from Sindhudurg and 11 each from Ratnagiri and Sangli districts.





Aurangabad division reported 3,338 infections and 11 deaths.





The Latur division reported 4,736 cases along with 118 deaths, of which 40 were from Nanded district, 12 from Nanded city, 20 from Osmanabad, 17 in Latur and 16 in Beed.





Latur city and Nanded city reported 13 and 12 deaths, respectively.





The caseload of Akola division increased by 4,006 with 92 deaths of which Yavatmal district contributed 70.





The Nagpur division registered 12,823 new cases including 5,426 in Nagpur city and 2,544 in Nagpur district.





Bhandara, Wardha and Chandrapur districts reported 1,124, 1,023 and 1,184 cases, respectively.





The division also reported 118 deaths of which 40 were from Nagpur city and 18 from Nagpur district.





Gondia reported 20 deaths, followed by 17 in Wardha and 11 in Bhandara.





Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 41,61,676, new cases 66,836, death toll 63,252, recoveries 34,04,792, active cases 6,91,851, people tested so far 2,51,88,266.