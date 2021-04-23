Vijayan again calls for free vaccines, Kerala sees over 28K new cases

Thiruvananthapuram :

On Friday, the state saw 28,447 turned Covid positive, an all-time high in the state from 1,30,617 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours.





Across the state, there are 1,78,983 active cases presently.





Vijayan said on Friday that states had an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the video conference, Kerala has yet again noted that the state will have to foot Rs 1,300 crore for the vaccine - a substantial sum for cash-crunched states like it.





"Other states also raised the same issue but the PM did not give a clear-cut reply to this. Hence we have no time to waste, we have already commenced talks with the manufacturing companies to buy what we require," he said.





Vijayan said with the second wave, surge has reached dangerous levels and absolute caution has to be maintained by all.





"Saturday and Sunday, we will have to all remain indoors and it could well be called a sort of lockdown. All should make sure that this sort of caution has to be maintained as studies now suspect that this could even be airborne," he said.





"From May 1, those who can get the vaccine will include all above 18 years and the state will work out a proper strategy on how it can be effectively given. With regards to the protocols that should be maintained in the state on counting day (May 2), the decision will be taken at the all party meeting which will take place online on Monday," he added.