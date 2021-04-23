Rahul raises questions on govt's priorities after bids invited for central vista project

New Delhi :

"COVID crisis. No Tests. No Vaccine. No Oxygen. No ICU...Priorities," he tweeted, attaching a news item that said the government has invited bids for three secretariat buildings under the central vista project.





India saw a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Friday.





The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities. The country recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.