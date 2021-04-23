Raj CM for uniform pricing of Covid vaccines, writes to PM

Jaipur :

In his letter, he also asked him that the central government should bear the expenses of vaccinating people above 18 years of age.





The demand that the central government should bear the expenses of vaccinating people above 18 years was also endorsed in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday night.





Gehlot in his letter said that the same medical staff shall vaccinate people of 18, 45 and 60 years of age. So it will be unfair that youths be charged for vaccines while other category citizens are given free of cost, he added.





He also raised questions on different costs of vaccines fixed in the country. "It is not worthy to fix different prices for one vaccine at central and state level," he said, adding that the state government's development work shall take a halt during pandemic for they will have to shell out extra funds for vaccination. This shall leave common people in troubles, he added.