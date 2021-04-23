9 killed, many missing as jeep falls in Ganga near Patna

Patna :

Many persons are reported to be missing. A police official said a group of people were returning to Danapur in a jeep on Friday morning after attending a wedding. Suddenly the person driving the jeep lost control over the vehicle at Pipa bridge and it fell into the Ganga.





Danapur police station in-charge A. K. Sah said, "Nine bodies have been taken out of the river. However, a search is on to rescue eight to nine persons reported to be missing. The rescue operations are on with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams."





Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav and Danapur MLA Ritlal Yadav also reached the accident spot.





According to eyewitnesses, more than 15 persons were in the jeep.



