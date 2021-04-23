Covid situation in Andhra under control: Official

Amaravati :

"The situation in the state is under control and there is no shortage of either beds or oxygen in the hospitals," said Singhal on Thursday.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the 104 call centre has been strengthened, which has already started receiving an increasing number of calls.

"The number of staff at the helpdesks at district-level has also been enhanced," said the senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Singhal said the people calling the helpline should clearly express the details of their health condition to enable the staff to properly direct them and respond in time.

Likewise, he said the District Collectors have been directed to prepare sufficient numbers of home isolation kits to distribute to the needy.

"For mild cases, Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been readied and serious cases are being accommodated in Covid-19 hospitals," he added.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,759 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 9.97 lakh, while the state's active cases reached 66,944.