Another grim record, India reports 3.32L cases and 2,263 deaths

New Delhi :

Also, India registered over 2,000 daily deaths for the third consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths of 2,263 on Friday, since the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, taking the cumulative death toll in India to 1,86,920 so far.

On Thursday, India had reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases and 2,104 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,40,550 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 31,47,782 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,54,78,420.

Maharashtra - the worst-affected state - on Thursday reported 67,013 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 40.94 lakh.

Delhi recorded its highest ever fatalities over the last 24 hours - 306 Covid patients died and more than 26,000 cases were logged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cancelled his visit to Bengal for election campaign, will hold high-level meetings to review the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.