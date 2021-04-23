This is on you: Rahul slams govt over 'oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds'

New Delhi :

The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.





''Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.





According to the Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities, pushing the tally of cases to 1,62,63,695 and death toll to 1,86,920