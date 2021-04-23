Delhi records highest-ever Covid-19 deaths, positivity rate at 36.24

New Delhi :

A total of 72,208 samples were tested, out of which 26,169 people were found infected. The number of active cases stands at 91,618, as on Thursday.

As per the report, a total of 19,609 Covid infected patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far 8,51,537 in the national capital.

With the latest deaths, Delhi's cumulative death toll rose to 13,193.

Delhi has been logging over 25,000 cases for days now. The huge numbers have converted its hospitals to battle zones where for the last three days, the doctors have been fighting to save patients amid a massive shortage of beds and most crucially, oxygen.

Outside many hospitals, desperate relatives of patients could be seen waiting, many in tears, appealing for a bed and treatment for their loved ones.

Since morning, several private hospitals in Delhi said they ran out of oxygen, and two approached the High Court for relief. Late in the evening, the Delhi government listed several hospitals which were completely out of supplies even as other hospitals flagged shortages to press and on social media.