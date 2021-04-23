EC bans roadshows and vehicle rallies in WB, caps attendance at public meetings at 500

New Delhi :

The order said the Commission has noted “with anguish” that many political parties and candidates are still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings. The orders will come into force from 7 pm on Thursday.





The poll panel’s announcement came hours after the Calcutta High Court expressed disappointment at the way elections had been conducted so far. The court said it was “unable to reconcile with the fact” that the Election Commission had failed to take any steps beyond “issuing curriculars” to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections in West Bengal. It reminded the poll panel that its duties go beyond “issuing circulars and holding meetings by themselves” when facing the “heightened challenge of Covid-19 virus and its variants”.