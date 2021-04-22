Nadda speaks to BJP MPs from Gujarat, Rajasthan on campaign to curb COVID-19

New Delhi :

BJP MP and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda exhorted MPs to spearhead the drive to distribute masks and sanitisers besides promoting COVID-appropriate behaviour among people as part of the party''s "apna booth, corona mukt" campaign (Our booth is free of coronavirus).





He asked them to dedicate themselves to serving people to deal with this crisis while following the local guidelines, he said.





BJP chiefs of the two state units besides party general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh also attended the meeting.





With the COVID-19 cases surging, the BJP has launched the campaign to help people curb the infection.





Nadda will be speaking to the party's MPs from all states in the coming days in a number of virtual meetings.