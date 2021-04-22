Karnataka logs biggest single day spike of 25,795 COVID cases,123 deaths

Bangalore :

A total of over 2,41,79,169 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,62,534 were tested today. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 15,244 new infections.





The day also saw 5,624 patients getting discharged after recovery.





As of April 22 evening, cumulatively 12,47,997 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,885 deaths and 10,37,857 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.





According to the bulletin, out of 1,96,236 active cases,1,95,993 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 243 are in ICU.





While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.





Bengaluru Urban reported 68 deaths, Kalaburagi (11), Ballari, Dharwad and Tumakuru (5), Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mandya (4), followed by others.





Tumakuru accounted for 1,231 new cases, Ballari 940, Mysuru 818, Hassan 689, Kalaburagi 659, followed by others.





Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,98,919, followed by Mysuru 64,811 and Ballari 44,477.





Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,55,655, followed by Mysuru 58,687 and Ballari 39,974.