Free of cost vaccines for people above 18 years: Goa CM

Panaji :

"Our Govt will be placing an order initially for 5 lakh doses of #COVID19 vaccines directly from the manufacturer. Altogether 15 lakh plus doses will be procured at a cost of over Rs 60 crores. The vaccines will be administered free of cost to people between the 18-45 age group," Sawant tweeted on Thursday.





The vaccine will be sourced from the Serum Institute of India.





In the first two rounds of vaccination of frontline workers and citizens above the age of 45, 2,11,906 have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 54,729 persons have been administered the second dose, a senior health official said.