Himachal to provide free jab to those aged 18-44 yrs

Shimla :

It was also decided that all government officials will preferably get vaccinated.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, it was decided the jab for those between 18 and 44 years would be provided in government hospitals and health institutions.

It was decided to constitute mobile teams at block level to provide better treatment to the patients under home isolation. One vehicle would be provided exclusively to shift seriously-ill patients.

It was decided that each medical college would have a dedicated team headed by a senior doctor to supervise the cases for better treatment.

The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues contributed their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister Covid Fund. The cheques were handed over to Chief Secretary Anil Khachi for the fund during the meeting.