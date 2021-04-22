Ram temple trust to set up Oxygen plant

Ayodhya :

The trust has announced to set up an oxygen plant at a cost of Rs 55 lakh.





Dr. Anil Mishra, trustee of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that at present, the whole country is in the grip of the pandemic.





In such a situation, the Trust has decided to set up an oxygen plant of Rs 55 lakh, he said.





The plant will be set up at Dasharatha Medical College, Ayodhya.