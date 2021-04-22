Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Mahindra

New Delhi :

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said having such open vaccination camps allows efficient handling of a larger number of people while also preventing the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities.





"A Doctor from a local hospital told me of plans to work with local clubs to utilise their open spaces for creating vaccination camps. It allows efficient handling of larger numbers & prevents the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities," he said.





Stating that open spaces lower risk of infection at hospital venues, he said, "Corporates with facilities in metros that have open spaces also hope to set up vaccination centres but for now vaccine producers are rightly prioritising supply to states and hospitals till they can scale up production".





Until corporates secure vaccine supplies directly, Mahindra added, "We can financially support Hospitals in setting up such centres in many of the currently closed public spaces & also in isolatable open spaces in our own campuses".





India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.





According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, the country registered 3,14,835 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965. The death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities on a single day.