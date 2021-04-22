Gehlot convenes cabinet meeting to discuss shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Jaipur :

"The issues of short supply of oxygen and shortage of medicines will be specially discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held at 5 pm," official sources said.





The state government has requested the Centre for increasing the supply of oxygen in view of the spiralling cases.





In Rajasthan, there are more than 96,0000 active cases at present and the infection is spreading at a fast speed.





On Wednesday, 14622 persons had tested positive for the virus and 62 patients died.