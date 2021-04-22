Oxygen black marketing racket busted in Kanpur

Kanpur :

The gas agency owner in Govind Nagar area of the city has been arrested.

According to DCP (crime) Salman Taj Patil, investigations revealed that the agency owner was involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders.

"Working on the complaints of black marketing of oxygen cylinders, we zeroed in on the gas agency owner near Nad Lal crossing in Govind Nagar area," said Patil.

The police seized nearly 51 big and small oxygen gas cylinders from godown and took agency owner, Jaswant Singh, into custody for questioning.

"We are seeking ledger details from him regarding sale and purchase of Oxygen cylinder in past few days. He will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC if charges against him are found to be true," the police officer said.

Following the incident, City Police Commissioner Asim Arun warned against the hoarding, illegal buying or selling of oxygen cylinders.

The Kanpur unit of Special Task Force (STF) had, on Thursday last, arrested three people with 265 Remdesivir injections meant for sale in black market.

"Traders are cashing in on the virus 'panic' by jacking up prices of the product," said an official.

He further said that some of these cylinders were being sold to Covid-19 patients under home quarantine at exorbitant prices.