Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

Gurgaon :

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.





''It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,'' Yechury said on Twitter.