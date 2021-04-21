Wed, Apr 21, 2021

Himachal Cabinet to contribute one month salary to Covid fund

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said he and all his Cabinet colleagues would contribute their one month's salary to the CM Covid Fund.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. File photo
Shimla:
The fund will help the needy in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic during the time of distress. 

The Chief Minister said cheques for the amount would be handed over to him in the Cabinet meeting slated on Thursday. 

He said the state government has also decided to deduct a two-day salary from all the MLAs and Class I and Class II employees and one-day salary of Class II and IV employees of the government as contribution towards the CM Covid Fund.

Conversations