Himachal Cabinet to contribute one month salary to Covid fund

Shimla :

The fund will help the needy in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic during the time of distress.





The Chief Minister said cheques for the amount would be handed over to him in the Cabinet meeting slated on Thursday.





He said the state government has also decided to deduct a two-day salary from all the MLAs and Class I and Class II employees and one-day salary of Class II and IV employees of the government as contribution towards the CM Covid Fund.