Kerala records highest single day spike of 22,414 covid cases

The country's first Coronavirus case was reported from the state when a medical student from Wuhan in China's Hubei province, tested positive on her return on January 30, 2020 to Kerala. Two other students from Wuhan also subsequently tested positive. All the three had later recovered. The health department said that as part of a mass testing campaign which began on Friday, a total of 3,00,971 samples were collected, including the 1,21,763 in the last 24 hours. "A total of 1,45,93,000 samples have been tested till now," the health department said in a release. Of those found infected on Wednesday, 206 reached the state from outside while 20,771 contracted the disease from their contacts, the source of infection of 1,332 people are yet to be traced, it said.





Among the infected were 105 health workers. Currently, there are 1,35,631 people under treatment in the state, the release said. On Wednesday, 5,431 people were discharged after recovery, taking the total number of those cured in Kerala to 11,54,102. Currently, there are 3,20,237 people under observation in the state, out of which 14,401 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Eighteen regions were added to the list of hot spots, taking the total number to 511.

The previous high was on April 20 with 19,577 cases. The health department quoted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying that 22 more deaths had taken the toll in the state to 5,000. This is the highest single day surge reported from Kerala since the outbreak of the virus, according to government sources.