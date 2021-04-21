KCR undergoes CT scan, other tests at private hospital

Hyderabad :

The tests were conducted at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda under the supervision of his personal physician Dr M. V. Rao.





According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), doctors said that the Chief Minister's lungs are normal and there is no infection in them.





Some blood samples were collected for routine tests. The results of the blood tests will be known on Thursday.





The doctors who conducted the tests said the Chief Minister's condition is stable and he will recover in a short time.





The Chief Minister was accompanied by his son and minister K.T. Rama Rao, MP J. Santosh Kumar and other family members.





KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.





According to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Chief Minister has mild symptoms.





"He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," the Chief Secretary had said.