BJP lashes out at Kejriwal, says no concrete policy to deal with pandemic

New Delhi :

In a tweet, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh said, "Goa purchased oxygen from Kerala. Madhya Pradesh gets medicine from Bengaluru by chartered flight and distributes it through choppers. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister dials Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat for hassle free movement of oxygen containers. What does Delhi Chief Minister do other than tweet and advertise?"





BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "No vision, no direction. Delhi is dying. If you have any shame, then resign Arvind Kejriwal."





Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the Kejriwal Government had not put in place any concrete policy or direction on how to deal with the severe corona crisis that has hit the national capital and has led to the virtual collapse of medical facilities. "There seems to be no effort on part of the AAP Government to deal with the situation and they had virtually thrown up their hands," Bidhuri said.





BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya pointed out that ensuring oxygen supply to Delhi's hospitals is Kejriwal's responsibility. "Someone remind Kejriwal and his ministers that it is their responsibility to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals. He can learn how to manage the situation from CMs of Assam, MP, UP, to name a few. Tweeting incessantly and appearing in TV ads is no substitute for governance," Malviya tweeted.





Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha said that the Delhi government is more interested in shifting blame and running away from its responsibilities. "Visionless Kejriwal government has no plan to handle the pandemic. First he said no lockdown and then introduced a six-day lockdown. There are several such incidents which expose the failure of the Kejriwal government to handle the pandemic," Jha added.